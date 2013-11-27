Food Porn: Sinnamon Love Spices It Up For Her Man In The Kitchen [VIDEO]

The season for good cooking is officially upon us! Between the Christmas chestnuts on the open fire and the turkey and stuffing on the table, the time for leaning back and letting the belt-loops lapse has arrived. What better time to introduce our new feature #FoodPorn! We’ve all seen the pics of hot plates on Instagram that range from five-star feast or love to the “no-wonder-you’re-single” struggle and everything in between. Well, we here at TheUrbanDaily decided that if we were going to feature the food, we might as well provide the porn! Which is why we’ll have some of the most frequently fantasized adult entertainers stopping by to tell you about the other room they’re pretty good in. (or not) And who better to start things off than the Martha Stewart of sex, author, chef and avid IG’er Ms. Sinnamon Love! Whether your here for the hot stuff, or the food, one way or the other, keep your napkins handy!

Follow @MrMecc Follow @TheUrbanDaily

WATCH MORE HOT VIDEOS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Ciara’s “Body Party”: 5 Reasons Future Is Winning [PHOTOS]

6 Incredibly Sexy Bikini Shots From Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’ Video

Mya Thanks Male Fans With Super Sexy New Video