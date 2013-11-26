Ex-Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Makes Her Way To ‘R&B Divas: Atlanta’

Rumors flew about LaTavia Roberson (pictured right) once she was replaced in the supergroup Destiny’s Child back in 1999. Now that she is set to be one of the newest cast members on TV One’s “R&B Divas: Atlanta,” she is ready to set the record straight and tell everyone what she’s been doing since she left the group.

Roberson is working on new projects, such as her memoir, the aforementioned TV show, as well as new motherhood. In addition, she wants to work on clearing her name. ”I’ve been gone for over 10 years now,” Roberson said, “and I really want people to understand where I’ve been. I’ve heard a lot of bad things about myself, I’ve heard a lot of rumors about myself. I just want to clear everything up once and for all.”

