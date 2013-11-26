11 WTF Quotes From Kanye’s Interview With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

While on tour, Kanye West has been leaving a train of his “creative genius” behind in interviews and his onstage rants during his Yeezus tour. Earlier today, Ye stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club where he addressed several issues and was hesitant in accepting criticism from The Breakfast Club’s very own, Charlamagne tha God.

Check out the full interview along with our favorite quotes from Kanye that left us thinking “WTF?” below.

“Kate Upton ain’t Marilyn Monroe, Kim is Marilyn Monroe. You know that. She was controversial, Kim controversial.”

“Don’t nobody care about what Obama wearing”

