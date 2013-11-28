[UPDATE] Vanessa VanDyke Told To Cut Or Straighten Hair Or Leave School

[UPDATE] Bossip reports tonight that the private christian school that Vanessa VanDyke attends has decided against expelling her because of her hair after the public backlash against them.

This is unbelievable! According to WKMG, Vanessa VanDyke an Orlando, Florida 12-year-old little girl of African American descent was told that her natural hair was too distracting and that she either had to cut it off or straighten it out if she wanted to remain in her private school because her hair was a distraction. However, her hair only became a “distraction” after the honor student reported that she was being bullied about it to school administrators. Take a look at the story below!

School administrators are now saying they are not requiring Vanessa to cut her hair but still want her to style it differently. In a statement they say,

“We are not asking her to put products in her hair or to cut her hair. We are asking her to style her hair within the guidelines according to the school handbook.” The handbook does not cite large or frizzy hair, noting only, “Mohawks, shaved signs, rat tails, etc.”

Mohawks, shaved signs and rat tails are not natural hairstyles and should not be equated as such!

We don’t know what you are going to do Vanessa but we hope you know…we think you’re BEAUTIFUL just the way you are! We congratulate you for taking a stand and for using your voice to speak out for what you feel is an injustice. And no matter what you decided to do we are sure it will be the right choice for you!

