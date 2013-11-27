Ashanti And Rick Ross Boast About Success And Possessions On “I Got It” [NEW MUSIC]

After dropping her comeback single “I Got It” featuring Future over the summer, Ashanti revamped the track and replaced the “Honest” rapper with MMG’s very own Rick Ross. It’s clear Ashanti is proud of her past success and doesn’t plan on bowing down from the industry as fast as many would have thought. “I Got It” will be featured on Ashanti’s long-awaited album “Braveheart” which is expected to be released in 2014.
Check out “I Got It” below.
