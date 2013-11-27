Wu-Tang Affiliate Killa Sin Arrested On Charges Of Attempted Murder

Wu Tang Clan ain’t nothing to mess with and here’s why…

A member of the Wu-Tang affiliated group Killarmy, Jeryl Grant, also known as Killa Sin was arrested last week. Grant was charged on second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Grant is accused of having allegedly shot a man near the Sangita Shala night club in Staten Island after a confrontation on Saturday morning. According to Grant, he had attended a birthday party at the night club and while walking to his car saw a group of people waiting for him. After an exchange of words, Darnell Brown, 33, was injured during the incident.

He has had his share of trouble with the law over recent years, having been arrested while on parole after serving a four-year sentence for an attempted weapon possession conviction in 2007. Grant served a three year sentence for a weapon possession conviction in 2003.

Grant was featured on Ghostface Killah’s most recent album “Twelve Reasons To Die.”

