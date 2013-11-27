Angela Bassett Admits She Was Nervous Singing In ‘Black Nativity’ [VIDEO]

Despite what fans may think, veteran actors still get nervous when working on new films. Case and point would be legendary actress Angela Bassett. In a recent interview, Bassett admitted nerves took hold of her when she started filming her new film “Black Nativity.” The film about an estranged family coming together during the holidays made Bassett nervous because it was the first time she actually had to sing in a film. Sure, she played Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” but they used Turner’s actual vocals instead of Bassett’s. The Oscar nominated actress said she had to keep remembering that she was acting and she’s confident she can do that.

Can Angela Bassett sing? Find out when “Black Nativity” hits theaters on Thanksgiving Day.

