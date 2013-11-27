Eminem Channels Inner “Rap God” In New Rick Lee Directed Video [VIDEO]

No stranger to recent headlines, Eminem releases his visual for the third single off of his “Marshall Mathers LP 2.” In the 80’s inspired video, Em claims his title as the “Rap God” while paying homage to fictional British icon, Max Headroom. Eminem enlisted Rich Lee for help with producing this visual, having previously directed “Not Afraid” and “Lighters.”

EM’s “Marshall Mathers LP 2” claims the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Check out “Rap God” below.

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Angela Bassett Admits She Was Nervous Singing In ‘Black Nativity’ [VIDEO]

Wu-Tang Affiliate Killa Sin Arrested On Charges Of Attempted Murder

Ashanti And Rick Ross Boast About Success And Possessions On “I Got It” [NEW MUSIC]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: