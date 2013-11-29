David Banner Reignites Music Career With Jill Scott [VIDEO]

Rapper/producer/actor David Banner took a little break from music. While many assumed it was solely because he was making strides in the world of acting. However, that’s not the only reason Banner stepped back from music. According to the Mississippi native, he took a break from music in order to live his life. The best music is steeped in personal experience that every listener can relate to. David had to live so he could get the create the best possible music.

Another thing that helped bring David Banner back into the realm of music is working with Jill Scott. Banner says he’s been trying to get in the studio with Scoot for the last six years, but schedules and life got in the way. However, none of that matters now because the two are working on music together.

While you wait to hear the finished product of that partnership, watch the full interview with David Banner explaining his time away from music below.

