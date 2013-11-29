Jeezy Feeds The Homeless On Thanksgiving [VIDEO]

Thanksgiving is a time to spend time with family and friends and reflect on how thankful you are. However, Grammy nominated rapper Young Jeezy spent his time to give back to his hometown of Atlanta. Jeezy surprised the residents of the Atlanta Mission with a special Thanksgiving meal, feeding over 200 homeless men. Jeezy can relate to needing a “helping hand”, and credits his upbringing to the Atlanta community. During his time at the mission, Jeezy not only helped to prepare and serve the meals, but can also be seen sharing a few laughs, special moments and bringing a few smiles to the residents faces.

