Oh Let’s Do It: Waka Flocka Teaches Us How To Cut A Holiday Bird [VIDEO]

Not only does he go hard in the mother*ckin’ paint, Waka Flocka goes hard in the kitchen as well. As you gather around the table with friends and family, Flocka teaches us how to carve a turkey the right way. If seeing Waka provide a step-by-step process doesn’t make your day, perhaps watching the gangsta rapper talk about family and food in a horrendous holiday sweater may.

Thanks for the tips Flocka!

Check out Flocka’s tips for cooking and carving below.

 

