Fat Joe Surprises Daughter And Gives Her Even More To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

This is one of the cutest stories that we’ve heard in quite some time…and we’re happy to share it! Rapper Fat Joe just “came home” in the last few days. As we previously reported, Joe was sentenced to time in prison after being convicted of tax evasion charges. Well apparently his beautiful little girl did not know that her daddy was home and ready to share the holiday with her because she walked into the kitchen to find a wonderful surprise!

Joe posted the surprise video on his instagram take a look below!

There is nothing quite like seeing a little girl in the arms of her daddy….we’re glad that Joe got to share the holiday with his little mama! Welcome home sir…you were clearly missed!

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Charlamagne Tells Trinidad James He Is One Of The Worst Rappers Out Here [AUDIO]

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!