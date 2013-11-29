Minnesota Vikings Cornerback A.J. Jefferson Charged With Felony Strangulation

According to TMZ Sports, Minnesota Vikings cornerback A.J. Jefferson has been charged with felony strangulation after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and throwing her around.

Eden Prairie Police Department report that the accuser told the police she and A.J. got into an argument on November 25 after hanging out that night. She allegedly says that the two got so upset with one another that he went to a neighbor’s home and she went to sleep in the guest room of their home.

The girlfriend then said that A.J. returned to their home and yelled at her about ignoring his text messages which was when the alleged violence began.

A.J.’s girlfriend claims that A.J.

“Grabbed my neck and I could not breath. He then “picked me up by the neck and threw me off the bed and onto the floor.”

Police say she went to a police station after the incident with red marks on both sides of her neck which was why officials decided to charge Jefferson with a crime.

A.J. was arrested that night and was summarily cut by the Vikings the very next day. He was being held on $40,000 bail and if he is convicted on these charges he faces up to 3 years in prison.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Charlamagne Tells Trinidad James He Is One Of The Worst Rappers Out Here [AUDIO]

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!