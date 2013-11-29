“The Wake Up Show” Drops Latest Videos For Unplugged Series [VIDEOS]

As we’ve previously reported, King Tech, Sway and DJ Revolution have been dropping phenomenal videos of emerging artists over the last few weeks and this week is no exception! The World Famous Wake Up Show recently created a Hip Hop experience like none other. They took Grammy Award Winning musicians who had never played together before and paired them with emerging Hip Hop artists. The result was a day of Hip Hop genius. They are finally rolling out the videos from that amazing day!

First up to bat is a trio that have been dubbed the “Beastie Boys Of The New Millennium” and not for nothin! The Bodega Brovas are complete energy on stage and on wax and they show in every performance why they deserve to be some of the next to blow. Their act is pure polish and they are some of the last showman in the genera. The Brovas are clever, lyrical and able to fill the void that has been missing with Hip Hop groups for quite a while now. Take a look at what we mean in the video below!

We finish with an emcee straight out of Harlem who the room waited with baited breath for all day! Mitch Littlez (the “Dominican Duke”) knew from the sound check on that he had something to offer every single person in the room that day. And from the sound check on everyone in the room knew it too! He is as lyrical as he is clever and twice as dope with the flow. Mitch easily grabbed the rooms attention with the abundance of energy that surrounded his performance. He’s cagey and calculated with the punchlines and you know by the look in his eyes when he’s about to attack the verse! But don’t just take our word for it…see the dopeness that Mitch Littlez dropped that day for yourself below!

Well there you go! Two very different and very dope performances! Through the coming weeks there will be even more of them so stay tuned!

