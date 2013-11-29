Unboxed: 10 Gifts You’ll Enjoy As Much As Your Man

Put down that sweater right this second! And nope, we’re not getting the boo a cool gadget or a gift certificate. This year you and I are gonna switch it up a bit. We’re going to get our boyfriends something he’s not expecting. Something that he’ll love, and more importantly, something you can use too.
I mean, call me selfish, but what’s a gift that doesn’t benefit the giver too. This season, take a cue from my list of 10 gifts you’ll love as much as he does! Check it out.
10 Gifts You’ll Enjoy As Much As Your Man
1. "Martin" DVDSource: 1 of 7
2. NCAA Mens Hooded SweatshirtSource: 2 of 7
3. Eastpoint Sports Brighton Billiard TableSource: 3 of 7
4. Keurig Coffee MakerSource: 4 of 7
5. Knitting Scandinavian Slippers And SocksSource: 5 of 7
6. Nintendo WiiSource: 6 of 7
7. Perfect Abs StrapsSource: 7 of 7
