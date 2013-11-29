Master Raw Foods Chef Ali Torain Gives Holiday Menu Ideas That All Can Use

.Chef Ali Torain of the Originally we wanted to bring this interview to you for the Thanksgiving holiday but..of the Queen Afua Wellness Center, Inc . gave us so many amazing ideas for our menu plans that we thought everyone might get more use out of it for the holiday season at large!

So you can use these tips for a celebration or even your weekly menu plans all through the year!

Chef Ali is a respected Master Raw Foods Chef, who manages the (QAWI) Wellness Catering Division and teaches classes in vegan cooking.

As Vice President of the Queen Afua Wellness Center, Inc.(QAWI) Ali oversees the distribution, manufacturing and the rebranding of the company’s Heal Thyself product line.

Take a listen to the tips he gave us for holiday food for the soul! And don’t be afraid…the recipes and shopping tips that Chef Ali gave us are not strictly vegan or even vegetarian for that matter! He gave tips that all of us can use…meat and plant eaters alike! Check it out below!

Thanks again to Chef Ali Torain! Be sure to check out Queen Afua Wellness Center, Inc. for more tips and information on the amazing books and programs they offer!

