Master Raw Foods Chef Ali Torain Gives Holiday Menu Ideas That All Can Use

As Vice President of the Queen Afua Wellness Center, Inc.(QAWI) Ali oversees the distribution, manufacturing and the rebranding of the company’s Heal Thyself product line.
Take a listen to the tips he gave us for holiday food for the soul! And don’t be afraid…the recipes and shopping tips that Chef Ali gave us are not strictly vegan or even vegetarian for that matter! He gave tips that all of us can use…meat and plant eaters alike! Check it out below!
Thanks again to Chef Ali Torain! Be sure to check out Queen Afua Wellness Center, Inc. for more tips and information on the amazing books and programs they offer!
