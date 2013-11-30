Karrueche Tran Spent Thanksgiving With Breezy In Rehab

This year Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran picked right back up as if the little thing with Chris going back to Rihanna never even existed. We guess Karrueche was super thankful that they reunited because she went to rehab to spend time with him and show it on Thanksgiving day.

According to Necole Bitchie Karrueche was right there making sure that Brown was well-fed and letting him know that she forever has his back. After sharing an emotional moment, the couple Instagramed some pics and said their “Goodbyes,” before Karrueche made her way to Venice Beach to feed the homeless, and later stopped by a few family members’ houses.

She’s a pretty girl and no one would even blame her if she ditched him while he was in there! It says a whole lot about her character and her intentions that she’s sticking by him even now. Sure hope Breezy appreciates her.

