Trinidad James Discusses Peter Rosenberg And Charlamagne’s Comments

Trinidad James spoke with VladTV about issues with Charlamagne and Peter Rosenberg among other things. This all stems from controversial comments against New York radio and the state of Hip-Hop in New York that James made while literally standing on a New York City stage.

Take a look below!

In a word…WOW! Good luck TJ! We can’t wait to see what Charlamagne in particular has to say!

