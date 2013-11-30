Trinidad James Discusses Peter Rosenberg And Charlamagne’s Comments

Trinidad James spoke with VladTV about issues with Charlamagne and Peter Rosenberg among other things. This all stems from controversial comments against New York radio and the state of Hip-Hop in New York that James made while literally standing on a New York City stage.
Take a look below!
In a word…WOW! Good luck TJ! We can’t wait to see what Charlamagne in particular has to say!
Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
And The Saga Continues: L.A. Reid Tweets About TLC’s Status With Epic Records
Charlamagne: “It’s Three Sexual Orientations Out Here It’s Gay, Straight And Drake” [VIDEO]
Tami Roman Denies Skin Bleaching Allegations
Did Trinidad James Really Get Robbed Of Everything But Draws In New York City Yesterday?
Kenya Moore Livid: Insists She Never Tried To Get With Apollo And Hands Over Texts [PICS]
Charlamagne Tells Trinidad James He Is One Of The Worst Rappers Out Here [AUDIO]
Diddy’s Kids Care: Pack Up Their Own Belongings And Send To Typhoon Victims
Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]
TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]
Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!