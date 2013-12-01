TMZ Dry Snitches On Rapper Layzie Bone

Rapper Lazie Bone of the Hip Hop group Bone Thugs recently stopped to answer a question for TMZ and after they spoke to him they realized that he was WANTED by the law! They then spoke about it on their TV show! Check it out below!

Doh! We don’t know if the po-po’s were watching or not but umm we have one word of advice for Lazie just in case…RUN!

