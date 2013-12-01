[BREAKING NEWS] Actor Paul Walker Of “The Fast And The Furious” Fame Dead At 40

Awful news to report tonight as word is spreading that actor Paul Walker, best known for movies like “The Fast And The Furious” and “She’s All That,” has died at age 40. TMZ is reporting that Walker died Saturday afternoon after a single-car accident and explosion in Southern California.

The accident happened in a part of California called Santa Clarita which is north of Los Angeles and according to multiple sources connected to the actor, he was in a Porsche when the driver somehow lost control and slammed into a post or a tree and the car burst into flames. At this point it’s unclear what caused the accident or who was behind the wheel when it happened.

Several sources, some who are still at the scene of the accident, tell TMZ that Paul and another person in the car were killed. Law enforcement is still on the scene and TMZ says the L.A. County Coroner’s Office was said to be on the way.

Sources close to Paul tell TMZ he was in Santa Clarita for a car show to support the Philippines typhoon relief effort, and had been taking friends out for rides in his new Porsche GT. The accident happened during one of those test spins.

A rep for Paul released the following statement:

It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. He was a passenger in a friend’s car, in which both lost their lives. We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will do our best to keep you apprised on where to send condolences.

The Urban Daily sends our thoughts and prayers out to the family, friends, loved ones and fans of Paul Walker tonight.

