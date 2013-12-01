Tyrese, Ludacris, Vin Diesel & More React To Death Of Paul Walker [PHOTOS]

Following the untimely death of actor Paul Walker in a car accident, his “Fast & Furious” movie franchise stars have released heartfelt reactions.

RELATED: Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese Gibson each released statements on social media expressing their condolences about Walker’s death.

“My heart is hurting so bad no one can make me believe this is real,” Tyrese wrote on his Instagram page. “Father God I pray that you send clarity over this cause I just don’t understand. My heart hurts it’s broken no one can convince me that this is real…. Prayer warriors please pray real hard for his only child, his daughter and family…#HeartOfAnAngel13YrsFamilyForeverWeJustCelebreatedYour40thBirthday….. My God… My God… I can’t believe I’m writing this

Ludacris wrote on his Instagram page, “Your humble spirit was felt from the start, wherever you blessed your presence you always left a mark, we were like brothers & our birthdays are only 1 day apart, now You will forever hold a place in all of our hearts @paulwalker legacy will live on forever. R.I.P.”

Vin Diesel also added, “Brother I will miss you very much. I am absolutely speechless. Heaven has gained a new Angel. Rest in Peace.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote, “All my strength, love & faith to the Walker family during this heartbreaking time. We find our strength.. in his light. Love you brother.”

Walker’s death was first reported by TMZ. The 40-year-old actor was participating in a charity drive in Santa Clarita, California when the car he was driving crashed. He and the passenger were both killed.

Paul Walker was a native of California who got his start on television in the 1980s and had memorable roles in films like “Pleasantville,” “Varsity Blues and “The Skulls” before starring in 2001’s “The Fast & The Furious” as Brian O’Conner.

Fans and peers expressed their feelings of grief across social media once it was confirmed that his death was not a hoax.

Gabrielle Union: “There are no words… Someone pls say this is just another absurd internet hoax… This is awful. Awful. #RIPPaulWalker pls pray for his family, friends & fans. We’ve lost a great, laid back, sweet, cool man & father”

Kevin Hart: “I’m a devastated right now. My prayers & condolences go out to Paul Walkers family & friends. He was a amazing talent & will truly b missed”

Tyson Beckford: “RIP Paul Walker,loved working with you on “Into the Blue”. I Will miss you.”

[SOURCE]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!