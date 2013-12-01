[UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details

As we previously reported, superstar actor Paul Walker lost his life yesterday in a tragic car accident. More information is being reported about Paul’s last moments and the details of the car crash that took the lives of both Paul and his good friend Roger Rodas.

According to TMZ, moments before Paul Walker left in the red 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that eventually wrecked, he posed next to it. It’s shown with him in the picture below. The photo is said to have been taken about 30 minutes before the accident.

Law enforcement says that speed likely played a factor. The irony is not lost on anyone…at all.

The coroner has reportedly had to ask for dental records in order to identify the friends as they were too badly burned to be able to officially identify their remains.

Bystanders took the footage below. It’s of the scene at the time of the crash yesterday.

This last video below is of one of Paul’s friends talking about what they attempted to do to save him at the scene. It’s heart wrenching to hear him tell the story.

The Urban Daily will continue to keep the story updated as new information emerges. And once again we send our thoughts out to the families, friends, loved ones and fans of Roger Rodas and Paul Walker.

