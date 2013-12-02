CLOSE
Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]

The Fast And The Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson attended  a makeshift memorial for Paul Walker that had been erected at the site of the crash. Tyrese was overcome with grief as he attempted to speak to the crowd about his friend.

He also took a picture of a piece of the wreckage that he took from the scene and later posted the pic on Instagram.

