Michael Jordan And Wife Yvette Prieto Expecting First Child

NBA Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan and Cuban American model Yvette Prieto are expecting their first child together, their reps confirmed to People.

Jordan, 50, and Prieto, 35, were married seven months ago in Palm Beach, Florida after meeting at a Miami nightclub and dating for five years.

This child will be the fourth for MJ, who is father to three grown children — Jeffrey, 24, Marcus, 22 and Jasmine, 19 — from his 17-year-marriage to Juanita Vanoy. But the baby will be the first for Prieto and the first for the pair as a new couple.

Jordan’s actual children, as well the ones he is accused of siring, have been making more headlines lately than their father. His son Marcus was caught tweeting and deleting an inappropriate photo back in July and his daughter Jasmine came out as a lesbian on social media in September.

