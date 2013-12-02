Knowshon Moreno Cries A River + 13 Incredible NFL Gifs

Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno must feel really thankful. Maybe it was because he survived Black Friday with all of his limbs intact or someone through some trash on the ground, but while the National Anthem played before the Sunday afternoon contest against the Kansas City Chiefs he was a 5’11” 201 lb ball of emotion. His streaming tears were replayed for the TV cameras and captured in this awesome gif.

Later on in the game he commando crawled after a first down incase anyone doubted how tough he was. Catch that replay and more from the NFL this season.

[Spotted at BleecherReport]

