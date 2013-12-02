Trina Braxton’s Husband Gabe Files Challenge To Their Divorce

According to TMZ, “Braxton Family Values” star Trina Braxton, who filed for divorce from her husband Gabriel Adrian-Solis, has come up against an interesting turn of events in her divorce proceedings. Her husband is refusing to let her go!

Yep! According to court docs Gabe has filed a challenge to their divorce on grounds that they allegedly still love each other. Since this isn’t the first time Gabe has refused to let Trina go we guess we shouldn’t be too shocked. But still that’s pretty deep!

Trina filed for divorce from Gabe earlier this year, claiming their 10-year marriage was irretrievably broken upon both of them cheating. But Gabe doesn’t believe the marriage is over so he’s filed court docs in Georgia challenging the divorce petition and claiming whatever’s wrong with their relationship can be fixed.

According to the docs … he wants a judicial declaration that a reconciliation is possible … with a little work from both.

Wow! We know that they’ve been discussing the divorce on “Braxton Family Values” so we wonder if the cameras were rolling when Gabe filed this paperwork…hmm guess only time will tell! Stay tuned!

