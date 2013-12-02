Big Daddy Kane, K. Michelle & More Rock 2013 “Soul Train Awards” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Big Daddy Kane, K. Michelle & More Rock 2013 "Soul Train Awards"

Another “Soul Train Awards” is in the books and we have all of the performances for you right here courtesy of BET.COM.  While there will be rebroadcast of the entire awards this week, check out the highlights featuring Chaka Khan, K. Michelle, Jennifer Hudson, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Keith Sweat and a special tribute to Michael Jackson!

Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan and Evelyn “Champagne” King perform “I Can’t Describe,” “I’m in Love” and “Do What You Feel.”

Wale & Stokley Williams perform “Love Hate Thing” and “Inner City Blues.”

