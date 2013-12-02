R. Kelly & Kelly Rowland Go ‘All The Way’ On New Track

Freaky sex master R. Kelly is back with another titillating song off his upcoming album “Black Panties.” For this bedroom banger named “All The Way,” Kellz recruited Kelly Rowland to trade sexy talk with. And Ms. Rowland (because she’s nasty) whispers sweet nothings with the best of them. On the song, Rowland sings, “There ain’t no such thing as a half with sex, so baby boy, we might as well go all the way.”

R.Kelly’s album “Black Panties” is due to hit the streets on December 10. It features appearances from Ludacris, Juicy J, and 2 Chainz. When describing the album, R. Kelly said, “Black Panties is something that’s gonna be like the 12 Play. If anybody out there knows about 12 Play, you know about Black Panties ’cause it’s basically 12 Play upgraded, like a phone that’s got new apps on it. I’ve remixed my whole career.”

Take a listen to the steaminess below.

