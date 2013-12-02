The mister and I decided to play Secret Santa this year. So now, in addition to snatching a 40-inch TV, I’m racking my brain wondering what I could give my sweeter half, a gift that is thoughtful and appreciative, and at the same time, a gift that doesn’t hit my wallet too hard?

MUST READ: What To Wear: 3 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas To Flaunt This Year

When you are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, you need to put some thought into it to ensure that you get the right gift. So I’ve perused the Walmart site and found five extremely perfect gifts that you can give my love this holiday season. Maybe you will be inspired too!

1. Excel Hardware Roller Cabinet with 4 Slide Drawers: Perfect for the handy man in your house! As a bonus fill this cabinet with new tools and stash away in his man cave.

2. Google Chromecast HDMI Streaming Media Player. This is an excellent gift for any internet savvy guy. You can stream right from your laptop and watch your favorite shows.

3. Energy by Klipsch Powerbar One Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer. With a two-way speaker driver and built-in subwoofers, this is a great addition to your love’s home theater system.

4. Maxam KTFLASK18 Maxam 18oz Stainless Steel Flask – White box. Going to the football just got amazing for your boo. Take it to get a mushy lovey dovey message engraved so that he knows exactly where your heart is.

5. Braun Series 7 – 790cc Shaver System. This shaver system has been engineered to meet any man’s standards for the most complete and comfortable shave. In addition, the Clean & Renew system cleans, charges, lubricates, and dries your electric razor at the touch of a button.

Hopefully my list will make finding that special something for the guys in your life can be less of a challenge! Enjoy.

READ MORE OF OUR HOLIDAY GUIDE:

12 Of The Best Electronic Gifts For Your Screen-Locked Teenager

12 Toys For Your Sports Obsessed Kid

Last Minute Gifts: 5 Perfect Presents For Your Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com