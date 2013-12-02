The holiday season is in full swing so it’s high time you start planning your looks. One question stands out in particular: what to wear to your in-law’s holiday bash. Here’s where you want to dress to impress! When attending an event with your significant other’s family, it’s always best to keep it sophisticated and classy.
MUST READ: What To Wear: 3 Dazzling Looks For A Holiday Wedding
Here are three ways to shine this season. Take advantage of today’s Cyber Monday deals and shop the links below.
Holiday with the In-laws Look #1
Try a Mango sequin dress, BCBG heels and a gorgeous Saint Laurent clutch.
Holiday with the In-Laws Look #2
Show up in an Alice + Olivia peplum, DKNY skirt and Topshop heels.
Holiday with the In-Laws Look #3
Get shimmery in a Miss Selfridge frock, Sequin clutch and Carmen Marc Valvo heels.
Which is your favorite look? Leave me a comment below.
-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
Obsessorized: 25 Fierce Holiday Clutches Under $50
30 Holiday Dresses He’ll Swoon Over That Won’t Break The Bank
The Best Fashion + Beauty Cyber Monday Sales
The Best Fashion + Beauty Cyber Monday Sales
1. The Best Fashion + Beauty Cyber Monday SalesSource: 1 of 21
2. AldoSource: 2 of 21
3. Ann TaylorSource: 3 of 21
4. AsosSource: 4 of 21
5. Bauble BarSource: 5 of 21
6. BoohooSource: 6 of 21
7. French ConnectionSource: 7 of 21
8. GlossyboxSource: 8 of 21
9. Heels.comSource: 9 of 21
10. Henri BendelSource: 10 of 21
11. Kate SomervilleSource: 11 of 21
12. KiehlsSource: 12 of 21
13. LoftSource: 13 of 21
14. NordstromSource: 14 of 21
15. SephoraSource: 15 of 21
16. ShopbopSource: 16 of 21
17. Sole SocietySource: 17 of 21
18. TargetSource: 18 of 21
19. TopshopSource: 19 of 21
20. True ReligionSource: 20 of 21
21. YooxSource: 21 of 21
What To Wear: 3 Ways To Shine At Your In-law’s Holiday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com