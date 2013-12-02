What To Wear: 3 Ways To Shine At Your In-law’s Holiday Party

The holiday season is in full swing so it’s high time you start planning your looks. One question stands out in particular: what to wear to your in-law’s holiday bash. Here’s where you want to dress to impress! When attending an event with your significant other’s family, it’s always best to keep it sophisticated and classy.

Here are three ways to shine this season. Take advantage of today’s Cyber Monday deals and shop the links below.

Holiday with the In-laws Look #1

Try a Mango sequin dress, BCBG heels and a gorgeous Saint Laurent clutch.

Holiday with the In-Laws Look #2

Show up in an Alice + Olivia peplum, DKNY skirt and Topshop heels.

Holiday with the In-Laws Look #3

Get shimmery in a Miss Selfridge frock, Sequin clutch and Carmen Marc Valvo heels.

Which is your favorite look? Leave me a comment below.

-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

