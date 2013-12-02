Travi$ Scott And A$AP Ferg Take A Trip “Uptown” [VIDEO]

Before embarking on the Yeezus tour to perform in selected cities, Travi$ Scott debuts an 8-minute cinematic music video for his latest single off of his Owl Pharaoh EP. “Uptown” features New York’s very own, A$AP Ferg and 17-year old WondaGurl who produced the overzealous beat for the “Uptown” track.

Filled with drugs alcohol and symbolic references and imagery, Travi$ takes on a trip into his world as he breaks down what makes him a “monster.”

Check out the video below.

