Florida Mayor Arrested For Being A Drug Dealer

You never really know someone until they get arrested and all of their dirty laundry hits the streets. A Florida mayor is currently locked underneath the prison system after being arrested for making a little extra money on the side by selling drugs.

Follow @JayspeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

MORE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM: The Best Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign

Hampton, Florida mayor Barry Layne Moore was arrested for smoking crack and selling Oxycodone. Moore was arrested in the neighboring county of Polk. The arrest warrant was issued by Bradford County, which is the county Hampton Township is apart of. The arresting sheriff Gordon Smith said in a prepared statement, “We will not tolerate illegal drug activity in my jurisdiction by anyone to include our elected officials. The investigation revealed the mayor obtained and then sold some Oxycodone.”

The 51-year-old mayor was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug. Moore was also charged with selling a Schedule I or II drug. When the disgraced mayor went before a judge, he was hit with a $45,000 bail. As of now, Barry Moore is still behind bars and waiting for someone to post it.

RELATED: Detroit Rapper Beaten Down By Other Crew

In case you were wondering, this isn’t the first time Barry Moore has gotten into trouble with the law. Back in October of 2012, he was arrested for getting violent with his wife. He was arrested a few months later for a probation violation.

Florida, y’all have got to do better.

Source

MORE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM: 11 WTF Quotes From Kanye’s Interview With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]