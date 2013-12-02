Dame Dash Introduces New ‘Fancy’ App With Help From Cam’Ron

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Jay Z and Kanye West may not be the only formers La Familia member to branch out into entrepreneurship. Dame Dash has ventured out into the world of mobile apps and is doing so by introducing a Pinterest competitor called Fancy. Fancy is a photo-sharing website and app that focuses on selling clothing and accessories.

Having raised $53 million from recent investors, Fancy may just be the next big thing. Check out Dame’s pitch to Cam’ron below.

