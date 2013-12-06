RHYME & REASON: Skyzoo Decodes “The Cost Of Sleep”[EXCLUSIVE]

Sometimes a good rhyme takes a second to sink in. While the watered down stuff doesn’t come with any real meaning beyond the surface, the great ones usually include the rewind factor and a good set of headphones to be appreciated. As one of the most prolific, underrated and slept on MC’s out today, Skyzoo is no stranger to folks needing a second to catch up. So in between tours, the albums and the rewind button, the Brooklyn native stopped by “Rhyme & Reason” with resident Wildman MrMecc. to break down his verse for “The Cost Of Sleep” from his sophomore album, “A Dream Deferred.”
“The vibe of it is pretty much telling a story about getting it by any means,” he tells TheUrbanDaily.com. “It’s detailing that whole mentality…the same ambition that drove Rich(Porter) and them.”
Also make sure to download Skyzoo’s new ode to Jay Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” at www.AOTRD.com.
Check the lyrics to Skyzoo’s “The Cost Of Sleep” courtesy of RapGenius.
For the cost of sleep
And what it cost to sleep
And should you ever doze
You doze cautiously
For the cost of sleep
And what it cost to sleep
The commas in the price tag
They talk to me
For the cost of sleep
And what it cost to sleep
Should you ever doze
You doze cautiously
For the cost of sleep
And what it cost to sleep
Long as you never know
You know all you need
[Verse 1]
And knowing alone is for the low and behold
Low and behold I’m still the soul of the hole
But losing mine to be it, losing eyes to see it
Vision better but who am I to believe it
So losing mine to be it, losing eyes to see it
But its whatever if you decide on sleeping
True as Posturepedics, and laying there, listening
The same shit that drove Rich & them
Dvd stars off of fam going missing and
We just see the odds open handed, gripping them, vice city
See we involved from the entrance and
DWI in the car but I’m good on my intentions till them lights get me
So pay me now, pay me later, and for yesterday
Mite nod a little, but I was never late
Hurry up and buy, like you ain’t never wait, you lay down and you levitate
See if the twin mattress could talk the songs that it would harmonize
All the living I was living for the non alive
All the bitches that was in it wit they heart in mind
And all the women that was missing when my heart arrived
Pardon I, I was just was on a high
Peddler theme music but now I just wanna ride
And painting it for the Bose
You prayed that they car wasn’t halted, and now you just praying that they don’t doze…
Listen to “The Cost Of Sleep”
