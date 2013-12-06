RHYME & REASON: Skyzoo Decodes “The Cost Of Sleep”[EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sometimes a good rhyme takes a second to sink in. While the watered down stuff doesn’t come with any real meaning beyond the surface, the great ones usually include the rewind factor and a good set of headphones to be appreciated. As one of the most prolific, underrated and slept on MC’s out today, Skyzoo is no stranger to folks needing a second to catch up. So in between tours, the albums and the rewind button, the Brooklyn native stopped by “Rhyme & Reason” with resident Wildman MrMecc. to break down his verse for “The Cost Of Sleep” from his sophomore album, “A Dream Deferred.”

“The vibe of it is pretty much telling a story about getting it by any means,” he tells TheUrbanDaily.com. “It’s detailing that whole mentality…the same ambition that drove Rich(Porter) and them.”

For the cost of sleep

And what it cost to sleep

And should you ever doze

You doze cautiously

For the cost of sleep

And what it cost to sleep

The commas in the price tag

They talk to me

For the cost of sleep

And what it cost to sleep

Should you ever doze

You doze cautiously

For the cost of sleep

And what it cost to sleep

Long as you never know

You know all you need

[Verse 1]

And knowing alone is for the low and behold

Low and behold I’m still the soul of the hole

But losing mine to be it, losing eyes to see it

Vision better but who am I to believe it

So losing mine to be it, losing eyes to see it

But its whatever if you decide on sleeping

True as Posturepedics, and laying there, listening

The same shit that drove Rich & them

Dvd stars off of fam going missing and

We just see the odds open handed, gripping them, vice city

See we involved from the entrance and

DWI in the car but I’m good on my intentions till them lights get me

So pay me now, pay me later, and for yesterday

Mite nod a little, but I was never late

Hurry up and buy, like you ain’t never wait, you lay down and you levitate

See if the twin mattress could talk the songs that it would harmonize

All the living I was living for the non alive

All the bitches that was in it wit they heart in mind

And all the women that was missing when my heart arrived

Pardon I, I was just was on a high

Peddler theme music but now I just wanna ride

And painting it for the Bose

You prayed that they car wasn’t halted, and now you just praying that they don’t doze…

