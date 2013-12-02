CLOSE
Kanye West On The Rickey Smiley Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West will be live on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Wednesday, Dec. 4th at 8am! Tune in here or download the Hot 107.9 Atlanta mobile app! We’ll be live-tweeting the interview using the hashtag #KanyeSpeaks https://twitter.com/hot1079atl!

Tune in to hear Kanye explain his rant against Sway, what he really thinks about The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne, Kim Kardashian and of course, the Yeezus tour.

Watch a preview below:

