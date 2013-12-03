“The Wake Up Show” Drops Two More Unplugged Videos [VIDEOS]

As we’ve previously reported, King Tech, Sway and DJ Revolution have been dropping phenomenal videos of emerging artists over the last few weeks and this week is no exception! The World Famous Wake Up Show recently created a Hip Hop experience like none other. They took Grammy Award Winning musicians who had never played together before and paired them with emerging Hip Hop artists. The result was a day of Hip Hop genius. They are finally rolling out the videos from that amazing day!

This week we start off with a guy who has created a lane all his own. There are very few who can merk a dictionary like this first kid! We’ve been talking about RoQy TyRaid for a few years now and for very good reason! In fact we take credit for breaking him on a national level! This kid got up in front of King Tech, Sway and DJ Revolution and went for it in a way unlike anyone else in the room. And trust us when we said he left us all gasping for air by the time he was done spitting. He unloaded a murderous barrage of nouns and verbs on the mic so severely that even Talib Kweli would have to say, “Wow fam take a breath between all those words!” if he ever heard it! In other words he brutalized it! Take a look below!

We end today with J. Terrible who made sure that he lived up to expectations by spitting his truth. His ability to tell a story via his intense rhyme patterns and flows is nothing short of ill. Translation…the kid was straight up sick! He doesn’t just spit jibberish really fast… he takes you on a journey that touches the soul of anyone in the vicinity because you know by the passion in his voice that he’s not just telling you what he heard…it’s what he’s lived. Not many can master the art of storytelling let alone do it via an insanely quick flow that leaves everyone breathless. But J. Terrible did it and we were all caught off guard as it unfolded in front of us. Check him out below!

Well there you go! Two very different and very dope performances! Through the coming weeks there will be even more of them so stay tuned!

Check out www.wakeupshow.com for new updates on both the “Wake Up Show Unplugged” project and to keep up with Tech, Sway and Rev about what’s going on with their show on Sirius XM/ Shade 45! You can also follow them on Twitter at @wakeupshow. Don’t forget to tune in Monday nights, Shade 45 on Sirius XM at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT!

