Hypocrisy: Kanye West Busted Using Louis Vuitton Luggage After Calling For Boycott

After publicly calling for a boycott of Louis Vuitton, Kanye West got busted by TMZ leaving his New York apartment using Louis Vuitton luggage! Oops! Take a look in the video below!

Rule number one…if you are going to ask everyone to stand with you and stop supporting a brand…then ya better stop supporting the brand yourself. Just saying!

