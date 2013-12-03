Rita Ora Cast In ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Movie

British songbird Rita Ora is all about diversifying her income. The singer was recently cast in the film adaptation of the sexy book series “Fifty Shades Of Grey.”

According to reports Ora will star as Mia, Christian Grey’s adopted younger sister. If you aren’t familiar (and we don’t know how you’re not by now), “Fifty Shades Of Grey” centers around the relationship between a young college graduate Anastasia Steele and businessman Christian Grey. The pair’s relationship heads in a dark direction when the couple gets involved in BDSM (bondage/discipline during sex). While the film will feature plenty of sex scenes, there’s no word if Rita Ora will be participating in any of them.

Along with Rita Ora, “Fifty Shades Of Grey” will feature the talents of Dakota Johnson as Anastasia. Jamie Dornan won the coveted role of Christian Grey after actor Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the film. The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and will be released early 2015.

