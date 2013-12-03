Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Paul Walker’s Death [VIDEO]

Since the horrific crash that took the life of actor Paul Walker on Saturday many fans have wondered how his “The Fast And The Furious” co-star Vin Diesel has been holding up. Vin finally broke his silence both on Facebook and in public. On his FB he wrote,

“To live in the hearts we leave behind, is not to die. Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now … and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me…I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen.”

RELATED: [UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details

Last night Diesel addressed a crowd of fans that gathered at the makeshift memorial which has been erected at the crash site. He spoke using a police car loud speaker. Check it out in the video below.

The Urban Daily will continue to keep this story updated as more details emerge.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

[UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details

Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]

And The Saga Continues: L.A. Reid Tweets About TLC’s Status With Epic Records

Sharkeisha Fight Victim Sharmichael Manuel And Mother Break Their Silence [VIDEO]

Former Hip Hop Mogul Suge Knight Pulled Over By Cops With Guns Drawn

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!