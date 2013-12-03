Michelle Rodriguez, who worked alongside actor Paul Walker for years, has broken her silence on her co-star’s untimely death. The “Fast and Furious” actress took to Twitter to express her heartbreak over her loss.

“I’m gonna carry this torch for you brother, with a forced smile on my face and Im gonna open my heart just cause your telling me to,” she wrote.

The day before Walker’s death, Rodriguez had posted pictures of the two of them on her Facebook page, one from 12 years ago, and one picture of the cast of the Fast and Furious eating together, which has been widely circulated in recent days.

Many of Walker’s co-stars who have been on break from filming the next installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise have been speaking out on social media about their loss. Some have even visited the site of the crash to pay respects to their friend.

Just last month, Rodriguez told Latina how close knit the entire cast was.

“These guys are like family now, 13 years in the game, knowing each other. It’s a very familiar place getting to work together,” she said.

RELATED:

Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Paul Walker’s Death [VIDEO]

RZA Tributes Paul Walker With ‘Destiny Bends (DEMO)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]

[UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details

Tyrese, Ludacris, Vin Diesel & More React To Death Of Paul Walker [PHOTOS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Michelle Rodriguez On Paul Walker: “I’m Gonna Carry This Torch For You” was originally published on zonadesabor.com

By Lauryn Paiva Posted December 3, 2013

Also On The Urban Daily: