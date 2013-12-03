Halle Berry To Produce Miniseries On African General, “Hannibal”

The History Channel is capitalizing on America’s renewed interest in Black History by partnering with Halle Berry to produce a miniseries about Hannibal Barca. Known as a brilliant military strategist, Hannibal is most famous for The Second Punic War when in 218 B.C. he marched an army, including elephants from Iberia, over the Alps and into Italy, occupying the country for over 15 years.

“Hannibal was not only the greatest African general to ever live, he may have been the greatest general, period,” said Berry. “His story is an intricate and captivating ride, and I’m thrilled to get this project off the ground with our partners at History.”

Hannibal begins in 264 B.C., at the beginning of his life in North Africa and goes through the second Punic War between Carthage and Rome. Hannibal and his archrival Scipio Africanus take a sacred vow to destroy the other and the nation he served. However, despite their firecely opposed allegiances, the two are brought together and grow to respect each other as brothers.

