Daddy Yankee Vows To Fight $6 Million Judgment

Calling it unfair, Daddy Yankee has vowed to fight against the recent $6 million judgment against him made in Miami courts.

According to Billboard.com, Yankee released an official statement: “The jury apparently understood that the alleged defamatory comments made by Edgar Badiris/ICaro Services were attributable to Daddy Yankee/El Cartel. “In the first place, I’m a man of law and order and I respect the jury’s decision although I am completely in disagreement with it. We lost that battle but this is a 12-round fight where I trust in the All Might that justice and truth will prevail. In second place, I’ve always been very responsible with what I say to the media and on social sites, as I understand the impact they have worldwide. For this reason, all my public comments and press releases are evaluated by my media team, headed by Nevarez Communications. None of the alleged defamatory comments were made by me or much less, my communications team. Finally, this verdict and sentence is not final, and my lawyers have instructions to fight til the very end.”

By Bernadette R. Giacomazzo Posted December 3, 2013

