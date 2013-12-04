Terrence Howard: “Somebody Do Something About Butt-Dialing!”

Does technology hurt or help relationships? In the hit film “The Best Man Holiday” all kinds of gadgets–from cell phones to tablets–seem to do more harm than good for the user. But whose fault is it? Is it good old human error or are these new tools just getting in the way?

We asked the cast of “The Best Man Holiday” for their thoughts on whether technology is hurting or helping relationships.

“I think technology is ruining relationships,” says Terrence Howard, whose character Q demolishes a cellphone to save his friend. “You should have an app that immediately erases or blocks your emails and texts. Why doesn’t somebody do that?”

Watch to see what the rest of the cast had to say!

