Rapper Gucci Mane Facing 20 Year Prison Sentence

According to AllHipHop.com Gucci Mane was charged in federal court with two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon and is facing up to 20 years in prison for two separate counts of felony firearm possession. Each felony gun possession charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. This is the second time Gucci Mane has been arrested for gun-related issues with the first occurring in 2005.

The federal prosecutor’s news release states that Gucci Mane is being charged for two separate gun possession incidents from September in which he allegedly made threats towards the police and his own lawyer. Says the federal prosecutor,

“On September 12, 2013, Davis, who was a felon at the time, was found in possession of a firearm. Then, just two days later, on September 14th, he again possessed a firearm different from the earlier gun. On both occasions, Davis displayed the loaded firearm, acted erratically, and made threats to individuals, including police and his attorney.”

In September Gucci took to his Twitter account to express his sorrow for his misdeeds saying,

“I just wanna man up right now & take this time to apologize to my family, friends, the industry & most of all my fans. I’m SORRY” he tweeted in September about his legal troubles and addiction. I’m addicted to lean & that sh– ain’t no joke. I can barely remember all the things I’ve done & said. However there’s no excuse.”

Many thought he only said it to score points with any potential judges or jury members while others thought he didn’t even write it himself. But we think if it was said in his name and without a follow up tweet insisting that he lost his phone etc then he must have meant us all to hear it! (Or uhh read it!)

At any rate we’re sure this story isn’t going away anytime soon and we hope that after all of the times that Gucci has gotten away with a crazy amount of wild behavior he has finally seen the light. He has been given two million chances to straighten up and each time he laughed in the face of the law. It seems like for the moment the law is the one laughing the loudest. Stay strong Gucci it ain’t over till it’s over!

