Beyonce’s Father Being Called Deadbeat Dad For Owing $24,000 In Back Child Support

According to TMZ, Beyonce‘s father Mathew Knowles allegedly owes $24,000 in back child support to the mother of his 3-year-old son.
According to California State records Mathew Knowles failed to pay Alexsandra Wright two child support payments totaling 24 K.
Sources close to Wright says she’s having financial problems and has even had to pull her son from school because she can’t afford to pay for it.
TMZ reached out to Mathew for comment but did not hear anything back.
Something tells us this might get ugly…we hope not for the sake of the little boy. Guess only time will tell. Stay tuned!
