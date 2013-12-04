Eddie Murphy’s Baby Mama Says VH1 Stole Her ‘Hollywood Exes” Idea

Eddie Murphy sure knows how to pick his women. One of Murphy’s baby mamas is suing VH1 because she claims they stole her idea for a reality show that turned into “Hollywood Exes.” That might sound strange considering Murphy’s ex-wife is on the show, but it’s a legit lawsuit.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

According to a lawsuit filed by Tamara Johnson, she met with the producers at Lynch-Dyson Entertainment back in 2008 to pitch an idea for a show she wanted to call “The Hollywood ExClub.” The show was supposed to be about a group of women who were once married to or had a baby by a celebrity. The show was inspired by Johnson’s previous relationship with Eddie Murphy. However, Johnson says the talks she had with the producers at Lynch-Dyson never went anywhere.

So imagine Johnson’s anger when she heard about Lynch-Dyson making a show about celebrity ex-wifes called “Hollywood Exes” that was being sold to VH1. Tamara Johnson says she watched the show when it premiered in 2012 and was even more upset when she saw some of the women she suggested for her show as cast members on “Hollywood Exes.” To add insult to injury, Lynch-Dyson went and got Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy for the show.

Johnson has contacted the Lynch-Dyson offices to seek out credit and compensation for her role in the show coming together. there production company has continually brushed her off. Now Tamara Johnson is suing for a million dollars.

The production company Lynch-Dyson hasn’t responded to the lawsuit yet.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Beyonce’s Father Being Called Deadbeat Dad For Owing $24,000 In Back Child Support

Rapper Gucci Mane Facing 20 Year Prison Sentence