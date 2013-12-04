Kanye West brought his Yeezus tour to Atlanta this weekend and the following day the iconic artist stopped by Hot 107.9 to speak exclusively with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Kanye touched on everything from being likable, his Yeezus tour, Kim Kardashian, his mother, fashion, those Charlamagne and Sway interviews and much more!

Watch the exclusive below!

Kanye West Reveals All on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on hotspotatl.com