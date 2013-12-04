Fans Attack K. Michelle On Instagram For Not Performing [PHOTOS]

No matter how hard she tries to keep herself out of the drama, K. Michelle always finds herself in some mess. K. Michelle was slammed by fans who were disappointed with her behavior in a Washington D.C. nightclub.

As the story goes, K. Michelle was scheduled to perform last Wednesday in Washington D.C. at the Fillmore. She performed and apparently had audiences begging for more. After the show, the “V.S.O.P.” singer was slated to make an appearance at an after party at the Howard Theater. The promoter for the event advertised the appearance as K. Michelle making an appearance and a “mini-concert” with a live go-go band.

However, when K. Michelle got to the Howard Theater, she was asked to perform a song or two with the go-go band and K. Michelle grabbed the mic and told the crowd, “Y’all didn’t pay me $30,000 to perform. Get that b*tch (referring to the female singer of the gogo band) to sing.” With that, K. Michelle was promptly booed off the stage and out of the venue entirely.

Fans were so pissed about the way K. Michelle handled the situation that they stormed her Instagram account with disparaging remarks. One angry fan said, “That’s foul how you did the folks at Howard Theatre…you ain’t have to carry sh*t like that. Ain’t nobody even know you before Love & Hip Hop.”

While K. Michelle was right in not performing, if she went off like that, something must not be all the way right. It sounds like the promoter embellished what what was actually going to happen at this event to boost attendance, but you never know in this industry.

Check out the Instagram comments below.

