Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael B. Jordan On Oprah’s “Next Chapter” [VIDEO]

Black women across America will be glued to their screens this Sunday when Oprah Winfrey interviews three of Hollywood’s sexiest leading men on “Next Chapter.” Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael B. Jordan sit down with Miss O to discuss their respective critically acclaimed movies.

Jordan, who stars in “Fruitvale Station”, has gotten rave reviews in his role as Oscar Grant, a young man who was shot and killed by a BART police officer in 2009. Ejiofor is on the Oscars fast track for his powerful performance as Solomon Northrup, a black man kidnaapped and sold into slavery in “12 Years A Slave.” Elba takes on the iconic role of civil rights leader Nelson Mandela in “Long Walk To Freedom” which recently opened in limited release around the nation.

Next year’s Academy Awards could potentially make history with the most amount of Black nominees with the success of “Fruitvale Station”, “The Butler”, “Twelve Years A Slave” and “Long Walk To Freedom.”

“Next Chapter” airs on OWN this Sunday, December 8th, 9PM EST

Here’s a sneak peak:

