Alicia Keys Covers PM Dawn’s ‘Die Without You’

Singer Alicia Keys pushed her career forward by reaching back and taking elements of old soul classics and modernizing them. Considering Keys is in a nostalgic mood, she recently reached into her vault of songs she made before she was famous and pulled out her cover of PM Dawn‘s 1992 classic R&B slow burner “I’d Die Without You.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Alicia Keys posted the song on her new website AK Vault. By signing up for the site, you receive access to previously unreleased music, rare live performances, and personal photos. Keys’ cover falls into the previously unreleased slot because she recorded this cover in 1997.

Check out Alicia Keys’ cover of “I’d Die Without You” below. Whose version is better–Alicia Keys’ or PM Dawn’s?

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Travi$ Scott And A$AP Ferg Take A Trip “Uptown” [VIDEO]

R. Kelly & Kelly Rowland Go ‘All The Way’ On New Track

RZA Tributes Paul Walker With ‘Destiny Bends (DEMO)’ [NEW MUSIC]